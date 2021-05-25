Security Footage From the Deadly Bicentennial Park Shooting Released

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Hours after Mayor Andrew Ginther said that cameras were not working at the time of a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead, an official from the city Recreation and Parks Department confirmed Monday that they were and that the footage is being reviewed by police.

The parks official said that the connection to allow the footage to be viewed remotely was down but that it was preserved. The connection had been down for a few weeks, with maintenance yet to address the issue.

Any footage may be of use to police, who are continuing to look for leads. Five other teenagers were injured, and 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was killed.

