Columbus Police Searching for Missing Teen Jarion White

According to NBC4i.com there is a missing 14 year old, last seen leaving his home on Wednesday. Authorities are asking for any help in seeking the whereabouts of Jarion White.

Lets not assume that all kids runaway as some are really being held against their will by a predator.

Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Jarion Clinton, 14, was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday as he walked away from his home in the 1300 block of Walshire Drive N.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds, currently being bald, with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/gray coat with an orange zipper, a black backpack with a white cross, and black, red, and blue Nike Kyrie shoes.

Anyone with information on Jarion’s whereabouts can call the CPD Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.

Photo of Jarion White HERE

