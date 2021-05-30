Columbus Woman in Critical Condition After Allegedly Being Shot by Boyfriend

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police have closed down East Town Street at Ridge and 4th streets due to a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.
Police got the call around 5:30 a.m.
The woman was transported to Grant Hospital. She told police that her boyfriend shot her before he fled the scene on the 100 block of E. Town.
Police are looking for the suspect.
For the full NBC4 story click here
