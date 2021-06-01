Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Judge Joe Brown Goes Viral After Slamming Cardi B & Lizzo's Social Media Content [WATCH]

T.I. isn’t backing down from his allegations with former friend Sabrina Peterson. She claimed T.I. & Tiny abused her over the years and alleges that T.I. pointed a gun at her.  She recently went to social media and said that all she wanted was an apology and that she would leave all of the allegations alone, but T.I. only responded in laughs.

JUdge Joe Brown also had some major words to say about Lizzo and Cardi B. in a recent interview with Kwame Brown.  Gary has the tea to all these stories and more.

Gary’s Tea: Judge Joe Brown Goes Viral After Slamming Cardi B & Lizzo’s Social Media Content [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

