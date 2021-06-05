Cbus
Two Children Dead in East Columbus Following Pool Incident

I am sad to write on a story like this one, according to NBC4i.com

Two children are dead tonight, after drowning in a residential pool in East Columbus.

Lt. Dan Hargus with Columbus Police says the two children are a four-year-old girl and two-year-old boy, and they are siblings.

Lt. Hargus also said it was called out at 8:29, and that police arrived around 8:40.

One child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the other to Mount Carmel, and both were pronounced dead later that evening.

Police also say the mother was the only adult home at the time of the incident. They go on to say that it occurred at an inground pool, covered with grass and algae.

As of now, police say they don’t believe this incident is criminal. However, homicide detectives are coming in to investigate, which we are told is typical in this situation.

We send our love and condolences to the parents.

Two Children Dead in East Columbus Following Pool Incident was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

