[WATCH] Urban One Exclusive Interview with New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant

Just days ago Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther made history by appointing Elaine Bryant as Chief of the Columbus Police Department.  Bryant comes to Columbus with a 21-year career and will be the first black woman to hold this position in the capital city.

Chief Bryant will sit down with Urban One’s Stowe to chat about her plans for the city and more.  Watch this exclusive interview live Monday, June 14th at 11am to ask Chief Bryant questions and more below.

 

 

 1 hour ago
06.11.21
