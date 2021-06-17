According to NBC4i, City officials announced that starting in 2022, Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for full-time Columbus city employees.
“Over the past year, we have all been reminded of the unrelenting power and promise of a free, inclusive society,” stated Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther in a release, Thursday. “I encourage everyone, no matter your background, to learn from the lessons of our past, consider the vital work that still lies ahead and move forward, together, with renewed optimism and determination in pursuit of a more equitable, honest and accountable society.”
In the release announced that full-time city of Columbus employees will be granted an additional paid holiday this year in celebration of Juneteenth, and June 19 will be observed as a paid holiday starting next year.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Nwaka Onwusa Hosted Nia Noelle
- [WATCH] Urban One Exclusive Interview with New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant
- Enter To Win: Which HBCU Are You? Quiz + Contest
- Magic Celebrates Black Music Month
- Protected: The Category Is… ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Analucia McGorty On The Importance Of Ballroom Fashion
- Protected: Behind The Fabulous Fashion In ‘Genius: Aretha’ With Costume Director Jennifer L. Bryan
- Sheila Jackson Lee Shares The Importance Of Juneteenth Becoming A Federal Holiday [WATCH]
- Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW
- Protected: A Family That Slays Together, Stays Together: ‘black-ish’ Costume Director Michelle Cole On Creating The Looks We Love
- Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]
- City of Columbus Makes Juneteenth a Paid Holiday for City Employees
- Janai Wray’s Clothing Line Broken Land Gives A Stylish, Unique Ode To Brooklyn
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20 “Cater 2 U”
- Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150 Million Lawsuit On Two Companies For Negligence In Robert Maraj’s Hit-And-Run Death