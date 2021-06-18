Gary’s Tea: Woman Claims That Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Twins Amidst LaLa Filing Divorce

Continue reading Foul On The Play?: Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony Part Ways, #NBATwitter Has Thoughts

Foul On The Play?: Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony Part Ways, #NBATwitter Has Thoughts

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_783673" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Tim Warner / Getty[/caption] Carmelo Anthony can’t seem to catch a break. The Carmelo Anthony x Houston Rockets experiment has come to a very disappointing end—leaving the future Hall-of-Famer’s career in limbo. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] NBA Twitter has some serious thoughts about the matter. The “Melodrama” continues. Who would have thought Carmelo’s career would end up going in a direction like this? We wouldn’t be surprised if the answer to that question was not many or anyone at all. ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the Rockets deciding to move on from Anthony. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1063191689869910016 Right on cue, the speculations of where the aging superstar might land could be heard with some saying his best choices would either be the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers or Philadelphia 76’ers. While he hasn’t gotten any immediate offers from NBA teams, JJ Barea did offer Melo a chance to join the Puerto Rican National Team. But there is one person who feels Melo should just pack it up and ride off into the sunset. Retired NBA superstar and now ESPN analyst Tracy McGrady believes Carmelo should retire. While some like his best buddies Chris Paul and LeBron James feels he still has something left in the tank, McGrady thinks that he is no longer the primary scoring option for any team and being put in a player/coach lesser bench role has no appeal to him. If Melo’s situation sounds familiar to you it should because it does bear a resemblance to how Allen Iverson’s stubbornness to accept a bench or diminished role eventually pushed him out of the league. Regardless of how this situation pans out Carmelo Anthony is still one of the best players to step on an NBA court. That is one thing they can never take away from him, we hope the situation pans out for him. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions to Carmelo’s short tenure with the Houston Rockets coming to an end. See reactions below.