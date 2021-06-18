Cbus
Juneteenth Celebrations in Columbus

Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday and many celebrations are happening around central Ohio to commemorate and celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves.  Check out some of the many celebrations happening in Central Ohio this year.

 

Juneteenth Celebration at the King Arts Complex

June 19th 8:00-3:00pm

A Taste of Juneteenth

June 19th 12noon-4:00pm at the Urban League 788 Mt. Vernon Avenue

 

Juneteenth Jubilee

June 19th 1:00pm-6:00pm at Goodale Park

 

Juneteenth Community Festival

June 19th 5:00pm-9:00pm

Phenix Banquet Center located at 2101 Noe Bixby Road

 

Juneteenth Job Fair Block Party

June 19th 3:00-6:00pm at New Birth Chrisitan ministries 3475 Refugee Rd and Fath Ministries 2747 Agler Road

 

A Taste of Juneteenth

June 19th 1:00-7:30pm  925 Mt. Vernon Ave.

 48 mins ago
06.18.21
