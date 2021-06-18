Juneteenth Celebrations in Columbus

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday and many celebrations are happening around central Ohio to commemorate and celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves. Check out some of the many celebrations happening in Central Ohio this year.

Juneteenth Celebration at the King Arts Complex

June 19th 8:00-3:00pm

A Taste of Juneteenth

June 19th 12noon-4:00pm at the Urban League 788 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Juneteenth Jubilee

June 19th 1:00pm-6:00pm at Goodale Park

Juneteenth Community Festival

June 19th 5:00pm-9:00pm

Phenix Banquet Center located at 2101 Noe Bixby Road

Juneteenth Job Fair Block Party

June 19th 3:00-6:00pm at New Birth Chrisitan ministries 3475 Refugee Rd and Fath Ministries 2747 Agler Road

A Taste of Juneteenth

June 19th 1:00-7:30pm 925 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: