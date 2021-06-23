Police Investigating a Shooting near downtown Columbus

These days you better believe its a lot more safe to just stay inside of your house. It seems as if every day there is a new murder being investigated. A lot of these shootings have been from a known person shooting the victim, however Id still prefer to stay in the comfort of my home.
You have NBC4i.com reporting police are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown Columbus.
According to Columbus police, just before 3 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 900 block of Atcheson Street on the report of a shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they found a female victim inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate and there is no suspect information at this time.
