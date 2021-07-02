Governor Mike DeWine Concerned About the COVID Delta Variant Hitting Ohio Hard

According to NBC4i, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expressing concern about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
DeWine told NBC4 that the variant in Ohio and evidence shows it will become the dominant variant in the state.
“The concern is the delta variant continues to multiply in Ohio, and we have some counties that are only 20 — 30% vaccinated,” he said. “I really worry particularly about those counties — what’s going to happen when that variant gets into the county and starts multiplying.”
In California, Los Angeles County adjusted its mask guidance, as a result of the delta variant, recommending everyone wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. DeWine says the state’s masking rules and guidance are not changing. right now.
For the full NBC4i story click here
