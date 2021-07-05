Columbus Blue Jackets Goalie Dies in Tragic Fireworks Accident

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24.
The team reports his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall.
Novi, Michigan police Lt. Jason Meier tells The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Meier says Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled along with several other people, but he slipped and hit his head on concrete.
For the full NBC4 story click here
