Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham Hosted Nia Noelle

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!
In this episode,
Nia Noelle talks with her dermatologist Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham to talk about the importance of taking care of our skin and the truth/myths about melanin.
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, July 14th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
