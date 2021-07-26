Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Disney World Hosting an Online Hiring Event

This is your chance to work at Disney World!

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

If you’ve always dreamed of working at Disney World, now may be your chance. The House of Mouse is currently holding an online hiring event. As Disney Eolkd gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the online hiring event will last through July 31. What positions are open? Disney is looking for all types of positions from Culinary to Housekeeping and there’s a bevy of benefits available for employees.

Disney Land

Source: AFP / Getty Images

 

As an added bonus, if you’re hired you could get a $1,000  bonus if hired for a housekeeping position or certain culinary roles whether you’re full or part-time. If you’re ready to apply click here

 

 

disney , Entertainment , Florida , jobs

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Disney Land
Disney World Hosting an Online Hiring Event
 39 mins ago
07.26.21
Photos
Close