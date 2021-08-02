CDC and Columbus Public Health Now Recommending Mask for Everyone Indoors in Franklin County

The Centers for Disease Control and Columbus Public Health have both recommended that everyone wears a mask indoors in Franklin County Ohio. In addition to indoors, they are recommending that you wear them when you are in a crowded outdoor area. These new recommendations are for people that are vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The recommendation was updated after a surge in COVID-19 community spread with the Delta variant is causing an uptick in diagnosis in the area. In addition to Franklin count, eight other surrounding counties also have updated recommendations to wear masks indoors including Crawford, Deleware, Fairfield, Fayette, Guernsey, Licking, Marion, and Ross.
All adults and children over the age of 12 years old are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccine available in your area, clicl here vaccines.gov, or text your ZIP code to 438829 on your mobile phone, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you in the U.S.
