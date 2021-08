Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.5 THE BUZZ AND WALKER FUNERAL HOME PRESENTS THE BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT.

THIS MONTH WE ARE SHINING THE SPOTLIGHT ON DARYL HAMMOND, OWNER OF BARBERS AND BODY ART. DARYL HAMMOND SR. A.K.A. DIRTY DEALINS, BEGAN HIS TATTOO CAREER ALONGSIDE TERRELL BONNER IN 1996. IN 1998 THEY CREATED EXPLOSIVE MENTALITY TATTOOS.

BY 2003, DARYL HAD JOINED FORCES WITH TYRA POWELL TO CREATE CINCINNATI’S FIRST SALON/TATTOO PARLOR CALLED CREATIVE HANDZ AND SOON AFTER HE LINKED UP WITH LAMETRA FLOWERS AT LATOUCH SUITES. AFTER MANY YEARS OF SUCCESS, DARYL FINALLY DECIDED TO OPEN HIS OWN SHOP AND CREATED BARBERS AND BODY ART, A BARBER SHOP & TATTOO PARLOR.

DARYLS LOVE FOR ART DOESN’T STOP AT BEING A TATTOO ARTIST. IT’S ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO RIDE THROUGH ANY BUSINESS DISTRICT IN CINCINNATI AND NOT SEE A MURAL OR SOME CUSTOMIZED WINDOW ART THAT DARYL HAS CREATED. HE ALSO CUSTOMIZES CLOTHES, SHOES, AND JUST ABOUT ANYTHING THAT CAN BE PAINTED ON. DARYLS ULTIMATE GOAL IS TO OPEN A MASSIVE SPACE WHERE EX-FELONS THAT TATTOO OR CUT HAIR CAN COME HOME AND BEGIN WORKING IMMEDIATELY, AS OPPOSE TO GOING BACK TO THE STREETS.

DARYL HAMMOND OF BARBERS AND BODY ART, 101.5 THE BUZZ AND WALKER FUNERAL HOMES CONGRATULATE YOU ONCE AGAIN, ON BEING NOMINATED AND SELECTED FOR THIS MONTHS BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT.

FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO NOMINATE A BLACK BUSINESS FOR THE SPOTLIGHT, HEAD TO THEBUZZCINCY.COM NOW!

Black Business Spotlight: Daryl Hammond – Barbers & Body Art was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

