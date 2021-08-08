Cbus
Columbus Police: No Shots Fired, Arrest Made During Disturbance at Easton AMC Theater

According to NBC4i, A man has been arrested after causing a disturbance at the Easton Town Center AMC movie theater Saturday night.

Benjamin Pendleton, 25, was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.

Police said they received reports of an active shooter around 8:54 p.m. However, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said there were no shots fired at the theater. Fuqua attributed the erroneous reports of shots being fired to people fleeing the theater in a panic.

For the full NBC4 story click here

