CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A man has been arrested after causing a disturbance at the Easton Town Center AMC movie theater Saturday night.
Benjamin Pendleton, 25, was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.
Police said they received reports of an active shooter around 8:54 p.m. However, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said there were no shots fired at the theater. Fuqua attributed the erroneous reports of shots being fired to people fleeing the theater in a panic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus Police: No Shots Fired, Arrest Made During Disturbance at Easton AMC Theater
- Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder, Dead At 70
- Track And Field Star Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History [VIDEO]
- Prayers: Kool & The Gang’s Dennis ‘D.T.’ Thomas Has Passed Age 70
- Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event
- What a dope week for Hip Hop
- Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause But Advocates Want It Gone
- Elderly Black Man Dies After ‘Reprehensible’ LAPD Fireworks Explosion Left His Wife Homeless
- Chloe Bailey Is Trending For Simply Being Gorgeous… Again!
- Georgia Voter Pre-Purge Notices Reinforce Need For The For the People Act
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: