Wine Down Wednesdays
HomeWine Down Wednesdays

Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Francesca Miller Hosted Nia Noelle

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!  In this episode,Nia Noelle talks with Columbus native artist Francesca Miller about her art and her collection in the Abercrombie & Fitch Equity & Justice capsule.

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, August 11th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

Women To Know: 17 Leading Black Beauty Brand Owners
17 photos

The Latest:

 

ceramics , columbus , lalese stamps , lolly lolly , mug , wine down wednesdays

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Wine Down Wednesday with Francesca Miller

Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Francesca Miller Hosted…

 1 hour ago
08.09.21
Photos
Close