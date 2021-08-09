Ohio
HomeOhio

Caught On Tape: Violent ATV Crash Leads To Arrest, Ohio Police Say Its A Growing Problem

Authorities say the rising popularity of dirt bike and ATV clubs poses a threat to drivers and pedestrians.

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Emergency lights on a us police car

Source: Oliver Helbig / Getty

Dirt bikes and ATVs have become increasingly popular in recent years, and although joyrides may offer fun times for groups riding through city streets, officials say they present a very real threat to drivers and pedestrians.

On Sunday (August 8), the FOX 8 I-Team shared a video showing a state trooper arresting a rider in a crew of dirt bikes and ATVs. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man arrested had a firearm.

 

The shocking incident occurred on the same day hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs roamed the streets of Cleveland. Reports of gunfire were associated with riders taking part in the mass gathering.

“I’ve reached out to the state. I’ve reached out to the governor’s office. We need more highway patrolmen. They [the dirt bikes] took over an interstate within our community,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

What makes it tougher for authorities to end these types of events is the fact that local officers are under orders to not chase dirt bikes.

As for the man who caused Sunday’s crash, he now faces gun charges. More charges may await, as he already has a previous conviction for a gun case on his record.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

11 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

Continue reading Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

[caption id="attachment_4152438" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] John David Washington has starred in Hollywood blockbusters in addition to smaller films that emphasize a message over mayhem. On his 37th birthday, we look at a few photos of the rising star alongside his famous pop. The actor went out of his way to hide the fact that his dad was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. But it wasn't out of shame: John David was serious about his craft, and he didn't want any handouts, freebies or special favors because of his industry ties. He wanted to know that every role he was given, he earned on his own merit - you gotta respect that. Peep the gallery below, and Happy Birthday JDW!!

Caught On Tape: Violent ATV Crash Leads To Arrest, Ohio Police Say Its A Growing Problem  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Caught On Tape: Violent ATV Crash Leads To…

 16 hours ago
08.10.21
Photos
Close