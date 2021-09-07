Ohio Libraries Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Libraries in Ohio continue to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Health announced it had purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests to distribute to people through local libraries across the state.

In August, the ODH provided more than 53,000 tests through 246 libraries around the state.

To find available tests, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/other-resources/testing-ch-centers

For the full NBC4 story click here

