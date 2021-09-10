Jaheim Charged With Animal Cruelty, 15 Dogs Found Starving In New Jersey Home

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jaheim is facing some serious charges after a call on Labor Day led to the discovery of more than a dozen animals on the brink of starvation, one of which had to be put down, according to news reports.

On September 6, police visited Jaheim’s New Jersey home to look into concerns of a “puppy in distress.” This led to the discovery of six dogs in the driveway, one of which had to be euthanized, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities also said the animals were inside crates “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.”

As officials tended to the animals outside the home, loud barks could be heard coming from inside the residence. Upon entering, they discovered an additional nine dogs “in varying stages of emaciation.”

The 43-year-old singer was arrested is now charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.

