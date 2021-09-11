Cbus
Rapper Big Boi Attends Ohio State Oregon Game, Trolls the Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes home season opener against Oregon had 108K fans in attendance including Antwan Andre Patton AKA Big Boi half of the legendary rap duo Outkast.

Big Boi sat amongst the thousands of fans cheering on his son Cross Patton who plays for the Ducks.  Patton plays running back and is a redshirt freshman weighing 155lbs at 5’6″.   Big Boi took to his Instagram page to troll the Buckeyes and show his support for his son saying, “Ducks got em quiet as hell”.

The Buckeyes fell short to the Ducks 35-28 prompting Big Boi to troll Ohio State even more saying, “ We Took what we wanted and left them Quiet as hell “ Ducks Win !!! @oregonfootball 💪🏽 #ScoDucks”

Going into the game Ohio State was ranked #3 and Oregon was ranked #12.

