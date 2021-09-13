Kanye Has Stopped Following Kim K on Instagram!!!

Here comes another sign that the couple formerly known as “Kimye” is over!
Kanye West has apparently stopped following his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
From Complex:
While a development of this type carries approximately zero inherent meaning, it is indeed currently true that Kardashian is not among the 12 accounts West follows on the Facebook-owned platform.
Apparently, Kanye has also stopped following Kim on another social media platform:
In June of this year, fans noticed that West had stopped following the Kardashians on Twitter. Some also noted that these unfollowings were initially spotted amid coverage of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale, which itself aired roughly four months after Kanye and Kim’s divorce was first reported.
It looks like Ye is making a clean break from “Kimye” for good as he is no longer “keeping up with” her family.
Then again, Ye has also been “inactive” on Twitter since last year with his last tweet being that with the words “KANYE 2024.”
Even though he has stopped following her on some of the social sites, Kim and Kanye still appear to support one another publicly. Most of it is to support his new album ‘Donda’ with Kim appearing “during the final moments” of a Chicago event where she was “wearing a Balenciaga couture wedding dress.”
Yes, they may be there for one another, but not anymore as husband and wife.
Kanye West Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Andre 3000 Verse, Drake’s Sound 42 Station Leaked It
This Andre 3000 verse on his song with Kanye really got me out here like :/ pic.twitter.com/puqFrMpSSY— 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) September 4, 2021
Andre 3000’s verse on Life Of The Party about wanting to talk to his parents that passed away through Kanye’s mother is too much for me to handle pic.twitter.com/i4tDq91PWQ— mariano 🦦 (@oscos) September 4, 2021
I think my main issue with what Drake did by releasing Kanye’s song is that it wasn’t just Kanye’s song. It was Andre 3000’s song too.— Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) September 4, 2021
I don’t like the idea of anyone disrespecting Andre 3000.
Nah Andre 3000 lost his mind on that track, Kanye wildin not putting that on DONDA— Ahmed/Nigga Who Get Babes 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 4, 2021
This is unironically the best thing Drake dropped this week 💀 https://t.co/dFpYHiLa8o— Lieutenant Marcus (@marcusismhq) September 4, 2021
DRAKE JUST LEAKED THE KANYE SONG WITH ANDRE 3000 AND ITS MOST DEFINITELY ONE OF THE BEST SONGS IVE HEARD THIS YEAR— This Is Hip Hop (@ThisIsHipHop2) September 4, 2021
Andre 3000 hopped on that beautiful ass beat on Life of the Party and gave a message to Donda while sharing his own grief of losing his parents. The name fits the track well because it would’ve been the highlight on the album.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) September 4, 2021
Kanye lyrics dissing Drake on his song w Andre 3000 called “Life of The Party”. Drake leaked the song on his radio show early this morning pic.twitter.com/WHTc8npbX5— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 4, 2021
Drake on Twitter after leaking Life of the party by Kanye and Andre 3000 only for that shit to backfire on him pic.twitter.com/iw4yn50a1U— IVY 📸 (@PhxIvy) September 4, 2021
Not sure how leaking a Kanye West x Andre 3000 song is Waste Removal but aiiight 😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/0sQRo1Reak— Flacko 🤠 (@RiverCaplin) September 4, 2021
The way Andre 3000 tells a story should be studied by every rapper. The way he weaves through time, describes his acts, gives you multiple perspectives, and ties it up with meaning. His writing is masterful.— King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) September 4, 2021
The Kanye feat. Andre 3000 song is unreleased and Ye can be heard taking a shot at Drake. He previewed the song during an interview, but Drake played a CDQ version. He now follows it up with 7am on Bridle Path. #Sound42— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 4, 2021
That André 3000 verse on ‘Life Of The Party’ would’ve been the best verse on DONDA by far.— Colb (@___Colb___) September 4, 2021
Kanye has to add Pusha T to that song with Andre 3000— This Is Hip Hop (@ThisIsHipHop2) September 4, 2021
Man this Kanye & Andre 3000 "Life of the Party" leak is giving me G.O.O.D. Friday vibes...been a long time since I heard a new Ye cut that felt like a special moment captured in song (Andre's verse is absolutely incredible & I'm not someone that always speaks of him in that way)— THE Rap Pundit (@DubCityRoller) September 4, 2021
