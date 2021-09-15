Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe Brought The Heat with Ashanti, Nelly and Jadakiss

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe went down last night with nothing but love despite the rumors that the rapper 50 Cent, who is Ja Rule’s arch nemesis was going to crash the event. The only place 50 Cent turned up to last night was his name being brought up in the Verzuz timeline with ‘Murder Inc’s’ Irv Gotti taking shots at the Starz Power King.
“All y’all talking about that 50 shit,” “All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And facts.”
Other than that it was Verzuz as usual with hip-hop legends, Ja Rule and Fat Joe going 20 rounds, playing their hit songs like Ja Rule’s “Between Me and You” and “Livin’ It Up” and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” and “All I Do Is Win (Remix)” in the Verzuz battle ring at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City, with guest appearances by the princess of Murder Inc., Ashanti, Nelly, Lil Mo, Vita and Jadakiss.
Take a look at the video below.
Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]
1. Fat Joe Gets Called Out For Playing Songs That Aren't Exactly ... His
Fat Joe plays “All I Do Is Win”— All Things Battles 🖊🔥 (@AllThingsBRC) September 15, 2021
Ja Rule: “This ain’t yours either!”
🤣🤣🤣 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/cS5ph4Pn2d
2. Fat Joe Brings Out... Nelly?
Fat Joe brought out Nelly 👀🔥 #Verzuz @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/cVb9TkJZW0— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 15, 2021
3. Certified Verzuz GOAT Jadakiss Raps His Verse On "New York"
NEW YORK 🗽 @Therealkiss @jarule @fatjoe #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/lYKhAAKBoa— TRILLER (@triller) September 15, 2021
4. Ja Rule & Fat Joe Fight Over Who Gets To Use Ashanti
Ja Rule and Fat Joe fighting over custody of Ashanti before #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/42lcuJamQz— The Legit DMD (@TheLegitESTBOSS) September 15, 2021
5. Ja Rule Reclaims His Title As The Original Singing Rapper
Ja Rule: “I STARTED THIS SINGIN’ SH*T”— XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 15, 2021
Fat Joe: “BOOOOOOOOO”
😂😂😂 #VERZUZpic.twitter.com/2KpPnCcULX
6. Ashanti & Remy Ma Are Gifted Birkin Bags... Courtesy of Fat Joe
Fat Joe gifts Ashanti and Remy Ma Birkin bags 🤑 #VERZUZ @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/8szECBqM3D— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 15, 2021
7. (For Some Reason) Nelly Started Singing "Hot In Herre"
NELLY ‼️ #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/QjsS1aWrpK— TRILLER (@triller) September 15, 2021
8. Ja Rule Brings Out Lil Mo & Vita!!
I'm so gonna bump some @THELILMOSHOW tonight after this happened. Ja Rule, Lil Mo & Vita ate this track... #VERZUZ #HipHop #RnB pic.twitter.com/GWNx7gmHhi— uıʞuɐᴚ ˙ɹW (@GakaGammy) September 15, 2021
9. Ashanti Looked AMAZING
ALWAYS ON TIME @ashanti @jarule #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/W2C3YNNaoZ— TRILLER (@triller) September 15, 2021
10. Ja Rule Got Props For His Contribution To The Game
FACTS pic.twitter.com/uYcPAbLJPk— VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) September 15, 2021
