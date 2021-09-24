Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Prayer warrior are being summoned as the breaking news this Friday as it is being reported that Grammy nominated R&B singer Kelly Price has been reported missing in Georgia after her family requested authorities to do a wellness check at the legendary singers home.

According to Cobb County officials the 48 year old Kelly Price has been listed with the National Crime Information Center after they conducted a wellness check at Kelly Price’s home last Saturday. Now an active investigation is underway.

July 29th Kelly Price posted a video saying that she contracted COVID-19, shortly after she was admitted into a hospital ICU because her condition had worsened. According to family things got strange when after 3 weeks of being in the hospital and Kelly Price was still very ill the hospital told family members that she had been discharged and according to family members Kelly Price has not been heard from since.

Kelly Price whose debut album Soul Of A Women went platinum is best known for, Friend of Mine, being part of the dynamic trio of Whitney Houston and Faith Evans on Heart Break Hotel, the powerful duet with Stokley ‘Not My Daddy’ and the theme sone of empowerment ‘My Time’.

We will be praying that Kelly Price the mother of two children Jonia and Jeff will be found safe and unharmed. If anyone knowing anything about the whereabouts of Kelly Price please contact authorities immediately.

Prayer Warriors: Kelly Price Has Been Reported Missing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: