CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode! In this episode, Nia Noelle talks with author Joylynn Ross about writing, publishing and more!
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, October 6th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
The Latest:
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Author Joylynn Ross Hosted Nia Noelle
- Normani’s Hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, Dishes On The Hot Natural Hairstyle Trends For The Fall Season Plus More
- Jada And Willow Smith Both Reveal They’ve Considered Getting A BBL In The Past
- New York City Announces Plans For Educational Reform In How Black History Is Taught In America
- YouTube Is Removing All Videos That Spread Misinformation About Vaccines
- NeNe Leakes Reveals Greggs Leakes’ Last Words Before His Passing
- Massachusetts White Man Arrested For Sending Racist And Graphically Violent Messages To Interracial Couple
- $2M Powerball ticket sold in Powell; winner hasn’t yet claimed prize
- Georgia Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing Rap Lyrics Too Loud
- The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 35 “If You See Something, Say Something”