How You Can Catch Those Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year Without Streaming

On the heels of a new Peanuts Holiday special coming to Apple TV+, PBS will once again air the beloved seasonal programs that have become iconic.
The growing streaming service is teaming up with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to produce a New Year’s special called “For Auld Lang Syne” that is slated to air on Apple on Dec. 10.
From Variety:
In this new special, the Peanuts gang are disappointed to learn that Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit, leading Lucy to throw herself a New Year’s Eve party, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before midnight.
Now, for those who can’t afford any of the available streaming services available, there is a way the watch the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
This fall, Apple TV+ will continue to stream “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free on PBS.
Those iconic specials will air this year on PBS and PBS Kids at the following times:
-
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” airs on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET
-
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET
-
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The “Thanksgiving” and “Christmas” specials aired on PBS last year following the initial outrage over those specials, along with “Pumpkin,” moving exclusively to Apple TV+ after decades on CBS and later ABC.
This year will be the first time “Pumpkin” has been seen anywhere outside of streaming since 2019. The deal to put the Peanuts specials on PBS happened after Halloween ended.
Now fans can watch the special once again along with other classics. It seems that the best way to avoid having the internet being “up in arms” is to return the Peanuts gang to free over-the-air TV, which is the best move.
Locally in Northeast Ohio, PBS can be seen on WVIZ Channel 25 in Cleveland and sister stations WNEO Channel 45 in Youngstown and WEAO Channel 49 in Akron.
