Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Exercising freedom of expression is a human right that should be allowed for all, yet it’s also one that hopefully is done with respect for others.

That topic became a talking point for us in today’s “What’s Trending” report, where we discuss non-Black people wearing traditionally Black hairstyles like ‘locs, afros and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Opinions came from both sides of the argument when we opened up the question to callers, and even the on-air hosts had their opinions on whether to live and let live or tell Becky with the good hair to cancel her next appointment for cornrows.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get tangled up in the debate on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Is It Ok If Non-Black Women Wear Black Hairstyles!? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: