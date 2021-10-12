Columbus Police: Suspect Arrested in Polaris Shooting Incident

Continue reading Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison

It is a story that mirrors that of far too many Black men: being convicted for crimes they never actually committed. What seemingly happens at a far lower rate is their exonerations. MORE: 'Englewood Four' Agree To $31 Million Settlement In Chicago Wrongful Conviction Case There was an exception to that rule this week when a judge dismissed murder charges against Juwan Deering, who has served 15 years for the arson deaths of five children in a Detroit suburb. https://twitter.com/LarryWDIVLocal4/status/1443584918831845383?s=20 Deering, who is now 50 years old, told the Associated Press that he was thrilled at the judge's ruling while briefly addressing his nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he never committed. "It's been a hard uphill battle. ... The sun couldn't shine on not a brighter day," Deering said Thursday after the judge's ruling. "This is the brightest for me." In a familiar theme with so many exonerations, members of law enforcement stepped forward to say that there was insufficient evidence to charge Deering for the 2000 fire. Deering had been serving a life sentence for the deaths in a fire that police said was set as "revenge for drug debts," the AP reported earlier this year. However, there were no eyewitnesses. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald suggested that the fire in Royal Oak Township was not arson after all. A Michigan law could mean that Deering will be paid $50,000 for each of the 15 years he spent in prison, amounting to more than $700,000 if there is proof that he was wrongly convicted. Deering's exoneration, like many others, also needed a bit of good fortune. That happened when McDonald, a former judge, voluntarily revisited the case following her election last year. "Fairness and transparency are paramount," McDonald said at the time. "We must always do the right thing, even if it exposes our own office, even when it's not easy." McDonald added: "As prosecutors, we have an ethical duty to disclose information that bears on the guilt or innocence of the accused. We also have a duty to disclose to juries what, if anything, an informant was given in consideration for their testimony. Based on the evidence I reviewed, I am gravely concerned that this was not done in the case against Juwan Deering." The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. The stripping of their freedom and taking them away from their families, while also embedding a deeply rooted trauma is something they will likely never forget.