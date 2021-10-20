Ruby Rose Spills the Tea on Why She Really Left The CW’s ‘Batwoman’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of The CW’s signature shows has recently returned for another year of action-packed adventure and intrigue, but the story-lines developed off-screen has garnered more attention that what’s in front of the cameras.

‘Batwoman’ made news last year when its original star, Ruby Rose, left the show after one season, its first, and saw her character written out and replaced by a different actress and character alltogether.

Rose has not exactly spoken out on why she departed from ‘Batwoman’ until now.

She is now “breaking her silence on what really went down behind the scenes” before her abrupt exit.

From Uproxx:

In a new Instagram Story, Rose alleges that the Batwoman set was a dangerous working environment that left her injured and a production assistant paralyzed. She specifically accuses producers of instructing her to minimize her injuries to avoid production delays and she recalls one of the horrific injuries that she witnessed on set. Via Polygon: According to Rose, the behavioral issues on the set of Batwoman extend from managerial malpractice to cut corners that led to physical issues for crew members. Besides her own injuries — “the broken neck, “the broken rib split in two,” “the tumor,” and a “cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind,” as she details in the story — Rose describes a situation in which a crew member’s “whole body” was burned. “We were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards,” she writes, “and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process.”

She has also made allegations against her former co-star, actor Dougray Scott, who played “Jacob Kane” on the show, claiming he was “verbally abusive on set” among other actions. Scott left at the end of the second season.

Warner Bros. Television have since issued a statement, according to Deadline, regarding Rose’s allegations:

Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.

The statement does confirm that Rose was fired from the show.

Rose was replaced by Javicia Leslie in the role of “Ryan Wilder,” who took over the ‘Batwoman’ persona from “Kate Kane” in the opening of the show’s second season. Leslie is continuing as “Wilder/Batwoman” for season three, which recently premiered.

The character of “Kane” was written off with her involved in a plane crash and after surviving, she was brainwashed into believing she was someone else. After she was brought back to her former self, she opted to resume her role in Gotham as “Batwoman” and left the city to find her missing cousin “Bruce Wayne.”

‘Batwoman’ has also added Robin Givens to the cast as “Jada Jet” for its new season.

As for the recent revelations regarding Rose’s departure, there is no word as of right now from the producers and other actors involved with the allegations.

