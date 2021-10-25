The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express Opening in Gahanna

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express, an Ohio based black owned restaurant, is expanding to the Columbus metro with a grand opening slated for Thursday October 28th.

The restaurant is the 4th and biggest location in Ohio for owner Klyer Smith located at 109 N. Hamilton RD., Gahanna, OH, 43230. The menu offers Louisiana-style cajun seafood boiling bags with a selection of mussels, crab, lobster, shrimp, crawfish and vegan options mixed with potatoes, corn sausage. But don’t forget to top it all off with one of their namesake special sauces that come in a variety of flavors including sweet Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, dash sauce, and sweet hallelujah. Also included are shrimp po boy sandwiches, a vegan shrimp option, chicken wings and fries ensuring there’s something for everyone on the menu.

The Sauce will be hosting a big three day grand opening starting on Thursday October 28th giving away 100 free bags or bowls to the first customers with purchase. Friday October 29th they will giveaway 50 free bags or bowls to the first customers with purchase. And Saturday October 30th will be a free Saucy Halloween Family Day from noon until 5pm where they will give away 100 free bags or bowls to the first customers with purchases and a festival style celebration including bounce houses, food, music, face painting, game trucks and more.

The restaurant will offer dine in or carry out options including a patio for those that enjoy eating outside daily from 11am-8pm. Check out their full menu or for more information on jobs visit their website at https://thesaucebse.com