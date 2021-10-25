More Charges Filed Against a Columbus Police Offer Stemming from the 2020 Protest

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to a press release from Columbus.gov, today special prosecutor Kathleen Garber and independent investigator Rick Wozniak filed additional charges against one Columbus Police officer already charged for alleged misconduct during protest activity in 2020.

The charges filed today against Officer Traci Shaw are one count each of Assault (M-1), Interference with Civil Rights (M-1), and Dereliction of Duty (M-2). These charges stem from the same incident on May 30, 2020 that resulted in Shaw being charged on June 9, 2021.

The new charges, which mirror the charges previously filed against Shaw, are the result of further investigation, which identified a fourth person who was pepper sprayed by Shaw.

Investigations remain open with respect to unidentified officers, unidentified victims, as well as in those events that involve witness officers who have not yet been interviewed, pending an arbitration decision.

