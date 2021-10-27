Columbus high school teacher arrested on prostitution charges

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a Northland High School teacher has been arrested and charged with one count of compelling prostitution.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 60-year old Robert Pea of Columbus was arrested Wednesday morning by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Officials say Pea contacted a minor through an online ad and “engaged in sexual activity for hire.”

According to the complaint, police say they received tips about a girl who was a possible sex trafficking victim. Through interviews, subpoenas, and cellphone records, police say Pea became a person of interest, and was arrested after they interviewed him.

