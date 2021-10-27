CLOSE
According to NBC4i, New Albany announced that this year’s trick or treat hours in the city have changed.
In a message on its website, the city announced trick or treat will now take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The change comes due to a threat of rain on Thursday as well as several requests from residents.
“While the weather forecast could change between now and Sunday, moving the event to Halloween appears to be the better option at this point,” the city posted. “Sunday’s event will take place rain or shine.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- New Albany changes trick or treat date due to threat of rain, resident requests
- Rapper Nia Kay Pays Homage To Da Brat For Halloween
- Columbus Firefighters deliver baby on busy freeway
- Columbus high school teacher arrested on prostitution charges
- Gary’s Tea: Is ‘Insecure’ Actor Jay Ellis Wrong For Hiding His White Wife From The Public? [WATCH]
- Issa Rae Talks Black Beauty And Gentrification in Greatest Magazine “Issue 5”
- Front Page News: FDA Voted To Approved COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11 [WATCH]
- Model Leomie Anderson Reveals That She Beat Her Own Face for NYFW In TikTok Video
- NBA Extends Support For HBCUs Across 107 Schools & Announces Inaugural NBA X HBCU Classic
- ‘Driving While Black’ Lawsuit Claims Cops Brutally Beat, Threatened To Kill Motorist In Front Of Young Son
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: