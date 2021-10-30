Wine Down Wednesdays
Wine Down Wednesdays With J’s Sweet Treats owner Juana Williams Hosted Nia Noelle

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!  In this episode, Nia Noelle where she sits down with J’s Sweet Treats & Wedding Cakes owner Juana Williams!

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, November 3rd at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

