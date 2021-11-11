Special Thanks to Our Presenting Sponsor: Caresource

At CareSource, our mission is one we take to heart. In fact, we call our mission our “heartbeat.” It is the essence of our company, and our unwavering dedication to it is a hallmark of our success.

Our Mission

To make a lasting difference in our members’ lives by improving their health and well-being.

Our Vision

Transforming lives through innovative health and life services.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leading with Heart

CareSource is nationally recognized for leading the industry in providing member-centric health care coverage. The company’s managed care business model was founded in 1989 and today CareSource is one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, the company has built a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers. In addition to Medicaid coverage, CareSource has a diverse offering of insurance plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace. The company also offers Medicare Advantage plans that help consumers close the gap of coverage as they age. CareSource serves 2 million members across five states supported by a growing workforce of 4,500.

The CareSource mission of making a lasting difference in members’ lives by improving their health and well-being was the catalyst for developing several programs that target the social determinants of health. The CareSource Life Services® program is designed to enhance the economic outcome of Medicaid members by addressing their unique needs through life coaching, access to resources and job opportunities. Life Services is widely recognized in the managed care industry for partnering with community agencies on behalf of members in order to reduce dependency on governmental services.

CareSource’s holistic model of care breaks down the hurdles of clinical treatment and social qualities that can lead to reduced health outcomes. Our members are more than a name on a computer screen or a number in a statistic. Our regional, community-based multi-disciplinary care management teams comb through the data and social aspects that could affect physical, mental, and psychosocial health and integrates insights into how to improve the health and overall well-being of our members and the populations we serve.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: