According to NBC4i, two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives.
Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem.
House Bill 227 allows anyone over the age of 21 who is legally able to own a gun to carry a concealed weapon.
House Bill 99 sets a minimum of 20 hours of training for teachers and school personnel who want to carry a weapon, down from the hundreds of hours the Supreme Court decided.
Both bills were approved by the House and will now move on to the State Senate.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House
- Money Talks! Chris Tucker Reportedly Sued By IRS For Owing $9 Million Dollars In Back Taxes
- OP-ED: Let’s Not Get Distracted, Redistricting Is Important
- Memphis Mourns Young Dolph Amid Fears Of Retaliation, Suspicions Of Rap Beef Turning Deadly
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk” | Episode 42
- Mariah Carey Shares The First Look At Her Custom Dolce And Gabbana Gown For Her Upcoming Christmas Special
- Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events Impersonating The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Rapper
- This Is NOT Jeopardy! LeVar Burton Tapped As New ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show Host
- Mistrial declared in Henry Green civil suit against two Columbus police officers
- Disney Cruise Line to require kids 5 and older to be vaccinated