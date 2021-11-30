Ginther urges ‘see something, say something’ as Columbus murder rate hits new record

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The death of a man shot in Linden over the weekend marks the 180th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

The record number of homicides in a single year, which was 177, was broken last week.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said it’s up to residents to report any information they have about crimes in the city to the proper authorities.

“We know, based on data and information, it’s a very small number to folks that are committing the overwhelming majority of violent acts in our community, so if there’s information people have about folks that have committed violence in our neighborhoods, sharing with police; with Crime Stoppers, they can do it anonymously,” he said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: