Cbus
HomeCbus

Officer stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, a law enforcement officer was injured, and a suspect is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

Just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive.

The Fraternal Order of Police confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting, but that officer’s condition is unknown at this time.  Madison Township says the officer is listed in stable condition, while the suspect was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Columbus Police Car

Officer stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting

 2 hours ago
08.31.48
Photos
Close