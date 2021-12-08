CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a law enforcement officer was injured, and a suspect is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus.
Just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive.
The Fraternal Order of Police confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting, but that officer’s condition is unknown at this time. Madison Township says the officer is listed in stable condition, while the suspect was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Moves To Strip Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Committee Assignments For Being A Raging Islamaphobe
- Officer stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting
- Who Is Rich Paul And Why Is He The Most Powerful Man In All Of Sports?
- Reform This: Alabama Police Arrest Black Woman For ‘Burning Incense, Doing Loud Chanting’ At Christmas Parade
- CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting
- Group Demands Congressional Action In Regulating Racialized Disinformation On Online Platforms
- Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial
- Polaris Fashion Place shooting suspect pleads guilty
- School bus driver shortages hitting central Ohio districts
- Columbus Crew launches development team, Crew 2
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: