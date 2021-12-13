Buckeyes move up six spots to 15th in AP poll

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has moved up six spots to number 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday.

This is the highest Ohio State has been ranked in the 2021-22 season as they improved its record to 8-2 this past week with victories over Towson and Big Ten rivals Wisconsin.

The team was led by junior forward E.J. Liddell who averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and shot nearly 64% from the floor in the two wins. His performances earned him Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: