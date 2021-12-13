Buckeyes move up six spots to 15th in AP poll

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has moved up six spots to number 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday.
This is the highest Ohio State has been ranked in the 2021-22 season as they improved its record to 8-2 this past week with victories over Towson and Big Ten rivals Wisconsin.
The team was led by junior forward E.J. Liddell who averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and shot nearly 64% from the floor in the two wins. His performances earned him Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
