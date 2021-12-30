According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and 11,687 (+64) ICU admissions. A total of 6,972,058 have at least started the vaccination process — or 59.65% of the state’s population — an increase of 10,778 from the previous day.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest levels of the pandemic, with the Ohio Hospital Association reporting 5,356 patients.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported
- Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus
- Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48
- Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress
- Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For Using The N-Word
- Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’
- Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy ‘Green Shell’ Dress
- Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested For Possibly Being a Serial Killer
- Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On 5 of 6 Charges In Sex Abuse Trial