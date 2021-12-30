According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Drive near Canal Winchester in far Southeast Columbus.
The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed they found 16-year-old Janae Hairston suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. She was a junior at Canal Winchester High School, according to a district statement.
Hairston’s death marked the 202nd homicide in Columbus in 2021. Police continue to investigate.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19
- 16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester
- 93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported
- Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus
- Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48
- Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress
- Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For Using The N-Word
- Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’