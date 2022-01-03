Cbus
These Central Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning

With the latest resurge of COVID-19 numbers wreaking havoc in Central Ohio it should come to no surprise that some schools are shifting to remote learning to kick of the new year.

Columbus City Schools posted on their website that eight schools in the district would not be returning o in person classes due to staffing absences.  The message on their site read as follows,

“Due to a high number of staff absences, a total of nine schools will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, January 3. The following schools will NOT hold in-person classes on Monday:

Burroughs Elementary

Duxberry Park Elementary

Eastmoor Academy

Johnson Park Middle

Linden McKinley STEM 7-12

Marion-Franklin High

Ridgeview Middle 

South High 7-12

West Mound Elementary

Staff at these nine schools are expected to report on site for their normal work schedule.

Additionally, due a partial heating outage in the building, Valley Forge Elementary School will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, January 3. The school will NOT hold in-person classes on Monday. Teachers and staff at Valley Forge are expected to report on site for their normal work schedule.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Monday, January 3.”

Reynoldsburg City Schools also issued a letter to parent’s over the weekend breaking the news that several grade levels will be shifting to remote learning.

“As we prepare to welcome students back to school for the second semester, we, like other school districts across the nation, have been monitoring the rising cases of the Omicrom (sic) variant of COVID-19 and we are still being impacted by the national shortage of bus drivers,”

Preschool classes will be remote while high school students will be “synchronous learning” to attend a live class remotely.  Students K-8 will resume normal in person learning.  To read the. letter in its entirety click here.

