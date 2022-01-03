These Central Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

With the latest resurge of COVID-19 numbers wreaking havoc in Central Ohio it should come to no surprise that some schools are shifting to remote learning to kick of the new year.

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Columbus City Schools posted on their website that eight schools in the district would not be returning o in person classes due to staffing absences. The message on their site read as follows,

“Due to a high number of staff absences, a total of nine schools will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, January 3. The following schools will NOT hold in-person classes on Monday: