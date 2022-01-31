Domino’s offers customers $3 ‘tip’ to skip delivery

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Domino’s Pizza is making it a little more difficult to just sit at home guilt-free and let someone else deliver your pizza.
Domino’s announced in a press release Monday that the company would begin offering customers $3 to order online and come pick up their own pizza rather than get it delivered. The money is not a cash kickback though; it has to be used on a future purchase.
“Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order,” the company said.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/dominos-offers-customers-3-tip-to-skip-delivery/
