Domino’s offers customers $3 ‘tip’ to skip delivery

According to NBC4i, Domino’s Pizza is making it a little more difficult to just sit at home guilt-free and let someone else deliver your pizza.

Domino’s announced in a press release Monday that the company would begin offering customers $3 to order online and come pick up their own pizza rather than get it delivered. The money is not a cash kickback though; it has to be used on a future purchase.

“Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order,” the company said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

