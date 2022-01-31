IRS changes: More Americans eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit in 2022

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Internal Revenue Service says more people without children now qualify for a larger tax break.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is the federal government’s largest refundable tax credit for low- to moderate-income families. Those who qualify can reduce the amount of taxes they owe and get a bigger refund.

In years past, the credit was for eligible working families, but now the age bracket has expanded to include more lower-income workers with no children, according to the IRS

