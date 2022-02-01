Meet Your 2022 Future History Make: Ga’Brie Bassett

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Urban One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Ga’Brie Bassett was destined to share her leadership and dance gifts with her community. She attended Howard University where she studied communications. She is now a Health & Wellness Coach working throughout central Ohio, using her talents to positively impact others. She is the founder of two wellness organizations: Friendly, Feminine & Fit as well as The Columbus Dance & Exercise Meetup Group. Both groups welcome women ages 25-35 and are free to join. She’s created a safe space for women to be authentic, get fit, maintain that lifestyle, and meet like-minded women. The groups feature meditation sessions, yoga, stretching, dancing, skating, and spiritual retreats. Ga’Brie inspires through dance, her biggest passion. She has been dancing since the age of 7, and now specializes in Contemporary & Afro-Caribbean Dances. She has performed in numerous cultural dance festivals here in central Ohio. Her dance takes much influence from her roots of Nigeria & the Fulbé tribe . Ga’Brie has already inspired many women and will continue to do so in the future.

