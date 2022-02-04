Joe Burrow Gifts One of His Favorite Artist His Game Day Jersey

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s no secret that most of the state of Ohio is excited for Athens native Joe Burrow. But it appears that even some of the most well known Ohio natives are showing love to Burrow and one in particular got the ultimate gift of a game day jersey from Burrow.

Rapper and Cleveland native Kid Cudi posted on his Instagram page with lots of crying emoji’s expressing his gratitude to Burrow for the gift. In his post he talks about how he reached out to Burrow to congratulate him on the historic Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship win, and asked if he could have his jersey. Burrow didn’t hesitate to gift him the grass stained jersey and even signed it with his name and “Ohio Love”.

Burrow has stated before that he grew up idolizing Kid Cudi, and recently told reports that before games he listens to Cudi’s song ‘New York Rage Fest.’

Cudi plans to wear the jersey to the Big Game on February 13th then framing it.

Can you imagine being able to gift your childhood idol with something so valuable? It’s the love between two Ohio men for us!

