Buckeyes unveil new field design for Ohio Stadium

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled the new design for the football field at Ohio Stadium that will be installed this summer.

OSU is celebrating the Horseshoe turning 100-years-old with some design “tweaks” to the field that will be put in place between June and July and replace the indoor surface design at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, just in time for the 2022 season.

For input, the athletic department asked for fan designs in October and received more than 1,300 submissions to help the internal department panel pick this new look field.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/buckeyes-unveil-new-field-design-for-ohio-stadium/

