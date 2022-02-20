Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health reported just 2,129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing the state’s lowest week for new infections since last summer.

Monday through Friday, the state reported 9,994 new cases, the fewest in a workweek since Aug. 2-6 (8,466 cases).

The infections ODH reports every day did not all happen in the previous 24 hours, but the vast majority are very recent, and the daily case count is one way health officials offer an up-to-date look at the coronavirus’s spread through Ohio.

Friday was the seventh consecutive day Ohio reported fewer than 2,500 new cases, the longest such streak since Aug. 4-10. That’s nearly 200 days and more than six months ago.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-is-having-its-best-week-of-covid-19-cases-since-august-2021/

