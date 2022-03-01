CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is updating its mask policy.
The zoo announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, masks are now optional in all areas, including tours and behind-the-scenes experiences.
In May of 2021, the zoo announced masks would be optional in outdoor spaces, but were still required for indoor spaces.
The CDC recently outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, representing a change for most of central Ohio.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas
- Man shot in arm after going to the bathroom in east Columbus
- Will Smith Gets Emotional During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech For ‘King Richard’
- Kerry Washington Pays Homage To Pam Grier For Women’s History Month
- LaKeith Stanfield Covers The Spring 2022 Issue Of Replica Man Magazine
- ‘Hang ‘Em High’: Republican Who Voted Against Emmett Till Bill Called Lynching ‘A Metaphor For Justice’
- Senate Receives Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination Amid Calls To Expedite Confirmation
- Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study
- DeWine stops sales of Russian vodka in Ohio
- Arnold Sports Festival returns in full force
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: